Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $341,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,240. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $235.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

