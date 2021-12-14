Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after acquiring an additional 58,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

