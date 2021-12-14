Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Invests $350,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,458 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 779,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,610,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,504,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 877,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 328,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.