Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.59. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

