Morgan Stanley Purchases 23,130 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Intuit were worth $387,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Intuit by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $668.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

