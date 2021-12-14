Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Reduced by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 7.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $212,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.83. 248,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,810. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

