Morgan Stanley Has $447.90 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.45% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $447,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $52.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

