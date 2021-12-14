Morgan Stanley Has $398.54 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.37% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $398,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

