Morgan Stanley Has $361.96 Million Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,651,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.68% of 360 DigiTech worth $361,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. CLSA increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

