Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.21 on December 29th

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2086 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has raised its dividend by 89.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CAF opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.10. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

