Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.21 on December 29th

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2086 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has raised its dividend by 89.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:CAF opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.10. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.
