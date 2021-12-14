Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLUE) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 21st

Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GLUE) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had issued 11,700,000 shares in its public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $222,300,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLUE shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

GLUE opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $174,863,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $61,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 518,792 shares in the last quarter.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.