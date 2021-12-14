Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 586,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

