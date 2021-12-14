Monroe Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Monroe Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

MRCC stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $248.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monroe Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Monroe Capital worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRCC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

