Moneynet (MNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Moneynet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Moneynet has a total market cap of $416,960.66 and $5.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moneynet has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moneynet alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00310555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Moneynet

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moneynet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneynet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.