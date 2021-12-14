Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Takes $136.42 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,425,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,417,000. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 2.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.63% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

