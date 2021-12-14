Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowers Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Greif were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Greif by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Greif by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Greif by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Greif by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

GEF stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.