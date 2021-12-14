Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Invests $199,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,720,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 153,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS INDA opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.