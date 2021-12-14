Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 8,757 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $119,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Amundi bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $181,029,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 250.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,830,000 after purchasing an additional 404,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $478.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $481.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

