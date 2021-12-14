Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 5,811 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $260.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

