Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $345.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.