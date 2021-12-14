Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32,109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 37,568 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 49,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $82.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.