Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 250 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $224,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 72,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.88. 3,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

