Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $465.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.57 and a 200-day moving average of $445.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.