Mizuho Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $140.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

AFRM stock opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Affirm by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

