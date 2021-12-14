Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in November

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of MITEY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 153,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,001. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

