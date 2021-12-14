Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in November

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Shares of MITEY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 153,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,001. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $18.76.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
