Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,852 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tredegar worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TG opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.91 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

