Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 954.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Orgenesis worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orgenesis by 225.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orgenesis by 41.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orgenesis in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Shares of ORGS opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of 166.50 and a beta of 0.96. Orgenesis Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 112.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.79%.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.