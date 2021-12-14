Millennium Management LLC Invests $691,000 in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of ContraFect as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 365,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 161,889 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

CFRX opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $110.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.81. ContraFect Co. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. Analysts predict that ContraFect Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

