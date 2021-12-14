Millennium Management LLC Invests $658,000 in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBDR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DBDR opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.