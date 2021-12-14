Millennium Management LLC Has $723,000 Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $179,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

NYSE:JKS opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

