Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Mercantile Bank worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2,982.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $522.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

