Millennium Management LLC Buys 11,282 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 260.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vectrus worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,638,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 24.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 73,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

