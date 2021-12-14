MileVerse (MVC) Price Tops $0.0292 on Exchanges

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a total market cap of $47.99 million and $32.27 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.85 or 0.08045636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,747.36 or 1.00007252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00076867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MileVerse

