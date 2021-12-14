Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Douglas J. Tucker Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $520.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

