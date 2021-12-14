Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $230.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities traded as high as $218.91 and last traded at $218.10, with a volume of 8055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.47.
MAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.
In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.27 and its 200 day moving average is $189.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:MAA)
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.