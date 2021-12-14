Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $230.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities traded as high as $218.91 and last traded at $218.10, with a volume of 8055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.47.

MAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.27 and its 200 day moving average is $189.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

