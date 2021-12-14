Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,990 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CMC Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft stock opened at $339.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

