Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 93,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 818,940 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $230,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $339.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.88. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

