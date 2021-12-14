Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $84.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.