Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Insider Sells $3,913,048.88 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,913,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Sanghi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.16. 2,761,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.