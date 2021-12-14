Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLFF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
