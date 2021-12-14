Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLFF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

