Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

