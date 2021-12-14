Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 54.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,639 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

ORI opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

