Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 36,212 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.16% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,896,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.