Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FCN opened at $146.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $154.83.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
