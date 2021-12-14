Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE FCN opened at $146.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $154.83.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.