Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.14%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

