Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,641 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 63,610 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $381,428,000 after buying an additional 1,134,311 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

