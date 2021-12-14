Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTH has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.38.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $120.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

