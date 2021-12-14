Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 10,380 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 321,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,491,512. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.