Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.87. 113,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,322,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average is $259.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.