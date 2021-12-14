Merit Financial Group LLC Has $910,000 Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 59.86%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.